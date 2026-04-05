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Sid Rapper’s House robbed of Cash, Jewelry in DHA Lahore (VIDEO)

By News Desk
10:11 am | Apr 5, 2026
Sid Rappers House Robbed Of Cash Jewelry In Dha Lahore Video

LAHORE – Residence of Pakistani influencer and singer Asad Ishaq, also known as Sid Rapper, was reportedly targeted in a burglary while he was abroad.

According to Lahore police, unknown thieves made off with cash, jewelry, and other valuables. Law enforcement teams arrived at the scene promptly, and forensic experts collected evidence.

In a video shared online, the house can be seen ransacked as the family was deprived of their valuables worth millions. A person can be heard saying that the neighbours also noticed some movement in the house, but ignored it like it was some skit for the family for their content.

Authorities are using CCTV footage and other investigative methods to track down the suspects. A case has been filed at the request of the influencer’s wife. SP Cantt has directed SDPO Barkee to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended as quickly as possible.

Chinese citizen robbed of Rs1.8 crore in cash in DHA Lahore

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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