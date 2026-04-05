Sid Rapper’s House robbed of Cash, Jewelry in DHA Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Residence of Pakistani influencer and singer Asad Ishaq, also known as Sid Rapper, was reportedly targeted in a burglary while he was abroad.

According to Lahore police, unknown thieves made off with cash, jewelry, and other valuables. Law enforcement teams arrived at the scene promptly, and forensic experts collected evidence.

In a video shared online, the house can be seen ransacked as the family was deprived of their valuables worth millions. A person can be heard saying that the neighbours also noticed some movement in the house, but ignored it like it was some skit for the family for their content.

FIR registered after major robbery at influencer’s Lahore home. Following the incident at SidMrRapper’s residence in DHA Phase 9, CM Punjab’s advisor @ZeshanMalick assured that robbers will be brought to justice. SidMrRapper is currently in the United Kingdom on a business tour.… pic.twitter.com/i2yJddXc8r — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 4, 2026

Authorities are using CCTV footage and other investigative methods to track down the suspects. A case has been filed at the request of the influencer’s wife. SP Cantt has directed SDPO Barkee to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended as quickly as possible.