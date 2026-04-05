WASHINGTON – US airman remained missing for nearly three days after his F-15 was shot down, and now US President confirmed that the highly respected officer had been brought home safely, with no Americans killed or seriously injured, in what is being hailed as one of the most daring and complex missions.

As Iranian people and forces were racing to get the pilot after huge Rs66,000 reward was announced, POTUS announced late Saturday that a missing US airman, shot down in hostile Iranian territory, has been rescued. “WE GOT HIM!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling the operation “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations ever undertaken by our military.”

F-15 fighter jet, conducting classified military operations over Iran, was shot down Friday. While the pilot was rescued the same day under heavy enemy fire, the weapons officer remained stranded for nearly three days, evading capture in the treacherous mountains. Iranian authorities had reportedly offered a bounty for anyone who turned him over alive.

Trump described the rescued airman as an “incredible, highly respected Colonel,” who survived injuries sustained in the crash. Equipped with a beacon and secure communication devices, the officer hiked to an elevated ridge and coordinated with rescue forces while being hunted by enemy patrols.

Dozens of US aircraft, armed with “the most lethal weapons in the world,” were deployed at his direction, while the airman was closely monitored 24/7 by the Commander in Chief, Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and fellow warfighters. Officials called the mission “one of the most complex and challenging in US special operations history,” involving hundreds of troops, helicopters, warplanes, and extensive intelligence networks.

Two US pilots were rescued separately in deep enemy territory, both without single American killed or seriously injured. During the initial rescue Friday, fire from Iran struck US helicopter and an A-10 Warthog, forcing its pilot to eject over the Persian Gulf, though all were safely recovered.

After the weapons officer’s extraction, two transport planes became stranded at a remote Iranian base. Three additional aircraft were sent to recover the rescue teams, while the original planes were destroyed to prevent enemy capture.

Trump said “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” He stayed at White House over Easter weekend, rather than at Mar-a-Lago, prompting online speculation that was swiftly dismissed by officials.

This daring rescue not only underscores U.S. military might but also cements the country’s commitment to recovering its service members under any circumstances, no matter how dangerous.