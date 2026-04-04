Reopen Strait of Hormuz within 48 Hours or face ‘All Hell,’ Trump Warns Iran

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump issued another stark 48-hour warning to Iran, as Washington wants reopening of Strait of Hormuz without any breakthrough in talks.

The ultimatum comes as the US and Iran enter the sixth week of a conflict that has already drawn multiple nations into the fray and rattled global energy markets.

Strait of Hormuz, which is lifeline carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil, has been disrupted amid Operation Epic Fury, raising fears of a broader economic crisis. Trump’s warning follows an April 6 deadline for Iran to either strike a deal or restore access, signaling the potential for a sharp military escalation if diplomacy fails.

Meanwhile, American military is hunting for a missing service member after two American aircraft were lost in separate incidents, the first confirmed shoot-downs since the war with Iran began nearly six weeks ago.

One fighter jet went down over remote southwestern Iran, with one crew member rescued and another still unaccounted for amid ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

In a separate incident, an A-10 aircraft went down over the Persian Gulf. Iranian state media claimed it was struck by air defenses, though U.S. officials have not confirmed whether the jet was shot down or crashed. The Trump administration has yet to comment officially on the incident.

With global oil markets on edge and tensions skyrocketing, the next 48 hours could determine whether the world sees a catastrophic escalation or a fragile diplomatic breakthrough.