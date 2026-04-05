US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan today – 5 April 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows slight changes against major international currencies in the open market on April 5, with US dollar, British pound, euro, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal remaining among the most closely watched currencies.

US Dollar was being bought at Rs279.00 and sold at Rs280.15. Euro (EUR) stood at Rs321.42 for buying and Rs327.42 for selling. UK pound remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs368.79 for buying and Rs374.04 for selling in the open market.

UAE dirham (AED) was available at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling, while the Saudi riyal (SAR) stood at Rs74.40 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling.

Other currencies also recorded the following rates: the Australian dollar (AUD) was trading at Rs188.78 for buying and Rs193.77 for selling, while the Canadian dollar (CAD) stood at Rs198.02 and Rs204.50 respectively.