Whatsapp Tests New Feature To Show Which Contacts Are Online

WhatsApp is testing an exciting new feature that has not yet been part of the messaging platform. The feature will allow users to see which of their contacts are currently online.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently being tested in the new beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices.

Currently, to check a person’s online status, users need to open the chat with that contact, where the “online” tag appears at the top. Similarly, in group chats, a green dot appears next to the name of the group leader to indicate their online status.

The new feature is being designed more like Facebook, allowing users to see instantly how many contacts are online at any given time.

Reports suggest the feature will resemble the “Active” tab in Facebook Messenger but is expected to be even better.

The report also mentions that the feature is still in the early testing stages, so it is unclear when it will be rolled out to all beta users and eventually to the wider public.

Once launched, this feature will help users know exactly when and how many of their contacts are online.