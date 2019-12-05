Pakistan Air Force conducts command level night operational exercise
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a command level night operational exercise with participation of all types of PAF aircraft and Air Defence assets.
The night exercise was a sequel to the Hawk-Eye exercise which was conducted last week, with participation of all operational PAF Bases.
The exercise was aimed at training the operational aircrew in effective, coordinated and concurrent employment of offensive and defensive capabilities.
‘BullsEye’: Pakistan Air Force displays fiery ... 05:16 PM | 6 Nov, 2019
QUETTA – The Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday morning held an amazing demonstration of its fierce firepower at ...
The concepts practiced during the exercise enable PAF to effectively undertake concurrent operations under highly contested environment.
Operation Swift Retort: How Pakistan carried out ... 02:36 PM | 15 Sep, 2019
ISLAMABAD – For the first time since the two South Asian rivals engaged in a rare aerial dogfight earlier this year, ...
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019