Pakistan Air Force conducts command level night operational exercise
05:09 PM | 5 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a command level night operational exercise with participation of all types of PAF aircraft and Air Defence assets. 

The night exercise was a sequel to the Hawk-Eye exercise which was conducted last week, with participation of all operational PAF Bases. 

The exercise was aimed at training the operational aircrew in effective, coordinated and concurrent employment of offensive and defensive capabilities.

The concepts practiced during the exercise enable PAF to effectively undertake concurrent operations under highly contested environment.

