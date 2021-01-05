PM Imran reaffirms support for Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day
Web Desk
08:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2021
PM Imran reaffirms support for Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has recalled steadfast support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) till realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Reminding the international community on the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations’ commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the premier urged the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations committed by India.

In his message in accordance with self-determination day, Khan wrote, On this day, in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India & Pakistan (UNCIP) pledged the realization of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. This day reminds the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, of the imperative of honouring this commitment towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We call on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women, and children; and to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self-determination," he wrote in another tweet of the series.

He added that Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the “most ruthless, inhumane & illegal Occupation in modern history”.

More From This Category
Six men gang-rape teenager in front of her family ...
08:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and ...
08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Pakistan approves procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
08:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
AJK President Masood urges UNSC to fulfill ...
08:51 AM | 5 Jan, 2021
Int’l community must support Kashmiris for ...
09:03 AM | 5 Jan, 2021
President Alvi reiterates support for Kashmiri ...
08:16 AM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 teasers released
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr