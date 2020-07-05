Rain/wind-thundershowers expected in parts of country
09:26 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - Rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) during the next 12.
According to the Met Office forecast, heavy falls at few places are also expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region and Northeast Punjab.
The Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.
