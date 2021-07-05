Pakistan, Turkey agree to boost military ties

11:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, Turkey agree to boost military ties
Share

RAWALPINDI - General Umit DUNDAR, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS said that we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army's role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.

Earlier on arrival, Commander Turkish Land Forces was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

Commander of Turkish Land Forces receives ... 09:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD - President Dr.  Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of Turkish Land Forces ...

More From This Category
Kashmiris observe Martyrs’ Week, starting ...
10:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
COVID-19: Pakistan among top 3 in global ...
10:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Commander of Turkish Land Forces receives ...
09:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Labourer tortured, humiliated for TikTok video in ...
09:14 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Pakistan mulls talks with insurgents for peace in ...
08:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Customs makes largest seizure of ...
06:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Karan Johar all set to announce new movie after five-year break
10:33 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr