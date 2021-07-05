Commander of Turkish Land Forces receives Pakistan's Nishan-e-Imtiaz

09:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD - President Dr.  Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar at a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by First Lady Samina Alvi, senior officials of the armed forces and Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

General Umit Dundar graduated from the Army War College in 1985, from Royal Army Staff College (United Kingdom) in 1991, and from the Armed Forces College in 1994.

Before becoming the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces by the Turkish President in July 2018, he served at the various key posts.

