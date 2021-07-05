Commander of Turkish Land Forces receives Pakistan's Nishan-e-Imtiaz
Share
ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar at a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.
The ceremony was attended by First Lady Samina Alvi, senior officials of the armed forces and Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul.
General Umit Dundar graduated from the Army War College in 1985, from Royal Army Staff College (United Kingdom) in 1991, and from the Armed Forces College in 1994.
Before becoming the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces by the Turkish President in July 2018, he served at the various key posts.
Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have ... 06:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey ...
- Commander of Turkish Land Forces receives Pakistan's Nishan-e-Imtiaz09:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Labourer tortured, humiliated for TikTok video in Faisalabad09:14 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan mulls talks with insurgents for peace in Balochistan08:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Qureshi style ...07:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Meesha Shafi shares her two cents on Ali Zafar hosting HSA 202106:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri reveal their wedding date05:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021