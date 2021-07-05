Karan Johar all set to announce new movie after five-year break

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed his return to film direction after a five-year break and is going to announce his next movie on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Karan shared a video based on clips from the films he has directed so far and said, “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once.”

He added, “It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Karan further said, “Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am.”