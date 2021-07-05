Karan Johar all set to announce new movie after five-year break
Celebrated Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed his return to film direction after a five-year break and is going to announce his next movie on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, Karan shared a video based on clips from the films he has directed so far and said, “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once.”
He added, “It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”
Karan further said, “Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am.”
Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2021
