Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in private ceremony

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony.

According to Indian media reports, the wedding took place on Sunday at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The couple reportedly registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in a simple ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

Reports said Aamir Khan’s children—Junaid, Ira, and Azad—as well as several close relatives were present at the event.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for nearly 25 years. However, their relationship reportedly grew stronger after they reconnected in 2024.

The actor publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend for the first time during celebrations marking his 60th birthday in March 2025.

This is reported to be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Rumours about the actor’s wedding had been circulating on social media and in the Indian media for several days before the reported ceremony.