Australia clinch seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title with 7-wicket win over England

Australia defeated England by seven wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup final to claim their seventh title.

In the final played at Lord’s, Australia successfully chased a target of 151 runs, reaching 152 for 3 in 17.1 overs.

Beth Mooney starred for the Kangaroos with an impressive 64 runs. Other notable contributions came from Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 48, while Georgia Voll was dismissed for 9. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 13 and Ashleigh Gardner on 3.

For England, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, and Lauren Bell picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first by Australia, England posted 150 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front with an unbeaten 58, while Freya Kemp added an unbeaten 44. Alice

Capsey scored 23, Danni Wyatt-Hodge made 8, Amy Jones scored 6, and Heather Knight was dismissed for 2.

For Australia, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Sophie Molineux, and Annabel Sutherland claimed one wicket each.