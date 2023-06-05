Gold price declines by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Monday in line with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs1,000 to close at Rs230,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs857 to settle at Rs197,531, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $8 to settle at $1,940 per ounce.