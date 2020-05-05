KP allows private medical facilities to operate amid COVID-19

03:11 PM | 5 May, 2020
KP allows private medical facilities to operate amid COVID-19
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted ban on clinical practice in all private hospitals, medical centers and Homeopathic clinics on condition of strict following of SOPs and guidelines chalked out to stem spread of coronavirus infection.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, all registered health care establishments and clinics are allowed to provide health care services to public.

However, the notification continued, this permission is given over the condition of ensuring strict implementation of precautionary protocols and principles of COVID-19 by KP Health Department and Health Care Commission from time to time.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department had, on March 30, 2020, clamped a ban on private practice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and declaration of emergency by the government.

