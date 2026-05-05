Farrukh Afzal’s body shifted to PIMS for Post-Mortem after Brutal Murder

ISLAMABAD – Shock and outrage in Islamabad after shocking abduction and brutal murder of Farrukh Afzal. He was abducted from F-6 sector and turned into nightmare when armed men kidnapped him right outside his home, in front of his family.

The 30-year-old man abducted from Islamabad’s high-security F-6 sector was found dead in Mardan, with police confirming signs of torture on the body.

اسلام آباد کے پوش ترین سیکٹر ایف سکس سے اغواء ہونیوالے نوجوان اور والدین کے اکلوتے بیٹے کی تشدد زدہ لاش مردان سے برآمد ،فرخ افضل کو گزشتہ رات ایف سکس گھر کے باہر سے مبینہ طور کے پی کے پولیس آفیسر کے بیٹے نے دوستوں کے ہمراہ اغواء کیا اور اغواء کے چند گھنٹے بعد ہی فرخ کو تشدد سے… pic.twitter.com/zLUPjmNxjT — Shamshad Mangat (@mangat_shamshad) May 5, 2026

The victim, identified as Farrukh Afzal, was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint right outside his home shortly after midnight. His body has since been transfered to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where a post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

The abduction unfolded in terrifying manner in front of father. Relatives claim that as Afzal arrived home around 12:04am and stepped out of his car, multiple armed men attempted to force him into a vehicle. When family members and neighbours tried to intervene, the attackers reportedly opened fire, creating panic in the area before fleeing with the victim.

Islamabad police was informed on time, the family said, as the victim’s parents rushed out after hearing his screams, but kidnappers managed to escape. The family strongly criticized the police response, claiming that immediate action, such as setting up road blockades, could have prevented the tragedy.

The incident raised alarming concerns about safety in Islamabad, particularly because it occurred in F-6/1, an area located close to the heavily guarded Red Zone. The victim’s family questioned how armed individuals could carry out such a brazen kidnapping in the heart of the capital and transport the victim to another city.

Police said that the abduction took place as Afzal was opening the gate of his residence when four armed suspects arrived, fired shots, and forcibly took him away in a vehicle.

A case has been registered at Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father. In his statement, he said he rushed outside after hearing noise around midnight and saw four to five unidentified men abducting his son. When he and neighbours attempted to stop them, the suspects opened fire and fled.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the main suspect along with a female accomplice in Swat. The vehicle used in the kidnapping has also been recovered.

Raids are being conducted to track down the remaining suspects involved in what is now being seen as a deeply disturbing case that has exposed serious questions about law and order in the capital.