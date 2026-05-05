Honda City owner shocked as Islamabad Aramco pump bills 56 Liters in car’s 42-Liter Tank

KARACHI – A car owner raised serious concerns over alleged fuel overcharging at famous fuel pump located on Islambad Srinagar Highway (H-13) after being billed for 56.28 liters of petrol, despite vehicle’s official tank capacity being only 42 liters.

The motorist claims the reading exceeded what is technically possible, especially as the Honda sedan already had fuel before refilling. The incident sparked questions about fuel dispensing accuracy and potential irregularities at Pakistani petrol pumps.

The alleged fuel overcharging raised serious concerns about transparency at petrol stations after a Honda City owner claimed his car was filled far beyond its actual tank capacity.

I am the owner of a Honda City Model 2015. An incident of apparent overcharging and questionable fuel dispensing that occurred on 30.04.2026 at approximately 8:59 AM at Aramco Petrol Pump, Srinagar Highway H-13, Islamabad. According to the pump reading, 56.28 liters of petrol… pic.twitter.com/S89h00y7xs — WAD (@ChaudharyWad) May 4, 2026

The car owner said fuel dispenser showed that 56.28 liters of petrol had been filled into his Honda City 2015 model, for which he was charged a hefty Rs. 22,211. The manufacturer’s specifications clearly state that the fuel tank capacity of the Honda City 2015 is 42 liters.

Adding to controversy, the owner said that before refueling, his car still had remaining driving range of approximately 165 kilometers, indicating that around 9 to 10 liters of petrol were already present in the tank at the time.

During refueling process, the situation escalated when owner noticed reading crossing realistic limits. He intervened and asked attendant to stop at 54.37 liters, pointing out that the amount already exceeded the tank’s capacity. However, the attendant allegedly insisted that the vehicle’s tank could hold up to 60 liters. After brief argument, the owner instructed the attendant to continue filling tank to full capacity. The pump then added a further 1.91 liters, bringing the total to 56.28 liters.

Social Media Reactions

As the incident garnered attention online, social media users said it is technically impossible for 42-liter tank to accommodate such large quantity of fuel, especially when fuel was already present in the vehicle, raising serious questions about the accuracy of the fuel dispensing system. User are calling for strict action and inspection of fuel pumps to prevent such alleged overcharging cases, especially when the petrol price is sky-high.