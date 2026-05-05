Islamabad Traffic to get smooth as Construction starts on Margalla Road–Motorway Link project

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan capital Islamabad is set for major transformation in its traffic landscape as long-anticipated mega project to directly connect Margalla Road with the motorway has officially been launched, promising complete reshaping of commuting patterns in the metrpolis.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited project site and carried out a detailed inspection of ongoing construction activities, closely reviewing the pace and scope of work. During visit, Naqvi was given detailed technical briefing on scale of the ambitious development.

The project spans 2.7 kilometres and is designed as high-capacity corridor featuring three-lane carriageways on both sides along with a two-lane service road, aimed at ensuring smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow even during peak hours.

The project includes several major engineering structures, including an interchange on GT Road, the construction of two underpasses, and a bridge, all strategically planned to eliminate congestion points and improve connectivity across key arteries.

Officials further confirmed that the mega plan is being executed in phases. The first 2.7-kilometre segment is currently underway, while the second 2.5-kilometre portion of the project will be completed by the Punjab government, highlighting a coordinated intergovernmental effort.

Naqvi stressed that the project will be faster, alternative, and more efficient route between Islamabad and the motorway, reducing travel time for commuters and easing long-standing traffic pressure in the capital.

Once completed, the new corridor will provide major relief to daily travelers by drastically reducing congestion and improving mobility across the region.

The minister also issued strict directions to ensure that all available resources are fully utilized so that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe, stressing the importance of timely delivery for public benefit.

With construction now officially underway, the project is being seen as a game-changing infrastructure upgrade for Islamabad, expected to redefine connectivity between the capital and the national motorway network.