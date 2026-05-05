Saudi Arabia backs Pakistan’s mediation as Gulf Tensions rise after UAE Attack

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia expressed strong support for Pakistan’s mediation and diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing military escalation in the region as new tensions hampering weeks long peace process.

In official statement, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced deep concern over growing military tensions and reaffirmed its backing for Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and peaceful resolution efforts.

Riyadh stressed that ongoing diplomatic initiatives are focused on achieving a political settlement that can prevent the region from sliding further into instability and heightened conflict.

KSA called for restoration of normal shipping conditions in Strait of Hormuz as they existed before 28 February, ensuring that commercial vessels can pass safely without disruption or threat.

Saudi authorities stressed that uninterrupted and secure maritime navigation is essential for global trade stability, urging all parties to avoid actions that could endanger shipping lanes or further escalate tensions in the strategically vital waterway.

The statement comes at time when regional concerns are mounting over security in Gulf, with international attention increasingly focused on protecting one of the world’s most critical oil and trade routes.

Missile and drone strikes on UAE renewed tensions in the Gulf, prompting strong condemnation from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and urgent calls to maintain the fragile US-Iran ceasefire. UAE said its air defence systems intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones allegedly launched from Iran. The attack still caused minor injuries to three people and sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Fujairah.

Iran has not confirmed or denied involvement, though state media cited a military source denying any “pre-planned” attack. Tehran has also warned against actions that could further escalate regional tensions.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, expressed solidarity with the UAE, and stressed that the ceasefire must be respected to allow diplomatic efforts a chance to succeed.

The incident comes amid already fragile US-Iran relations, with ongoing disputes over the Strait of Hormuz and stalled peace talks hosted earlier by Pakistan.