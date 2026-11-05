Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham – November 5, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan remain largely stable on Wednesday with US dollar is being bought at Rs277.40 and sold at Rs280.15, while UK pound sterling stands at Rs371.35 for buying and Rs375.35 for selling.

Euro is quoted at Rs309.75 on the buying side and Rs314.15 on the selling side, making it another major international currency trading above the Rs300 mark against the Pakistani rupee.

Saudi Riyal is available at a selling rate of Rs74.30, compared with its buying rate of Rs73.80. UAE dirham is being bought at Rs75.40 and sold at Rs76.25.