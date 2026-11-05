Lahore becomes world’s most polluted city again as AQI soars to 355

LAHORE – Lahore has once again emerged as the world’s most polluted major city, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 355, according to live air quality data released by IQAir on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The latest ranking, recorded between 8:00 am and 9:00 am, placed Lahore at the top of the global list, followed by India’s Delhi with an AQI of 271. Kolkata ranked third with 208, while Karachi stood fourth at 189 and Bangladesh’s Dhaka occupied fifth position with an AQI of 174.

Burki Road Records Lahore’s Highest AQI

Air pollution levels across Lahore remained particularly alarming, with several monitoring stations reporting hazardous readings.

According to IQAir’s station rankings, Burki Road Paragon B recorded the city’s highest AQI at 575, followed by CERP Office at 539 and Allama Iqbal Town at 529.

Other locations also reported elevated pollution levels, including AirWatchPakistan-RG at 427, ARM at 400 and ARC Lahore at 358.

The AQI was recorded at 356 along Bedian Thethar Road, 320 in Cantonment, 304 in B Block Phase 5 of DHA and 299 in A Block, Model Town.

IQAir classified Lahore’s current air quality as hazardous, warning that emergency health alerts were in effect and that everyone could face an increased risk of serious health effects.