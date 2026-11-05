Midterm elections 2026: Democratic women creates history with 100-plust seats in US House

WASHINGTON – Democratic women have made history in the 2026 US midterm elections, securing at least 100 seats in the House of Representatives for the first time in American history.

The November 3 elections marked a significant milestone for women’s political representation, with at least 100 Democratic women set to serve in the lower chamber of Congress in 2027, according to preliminary figures released by Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP).

Among the prominent Democratic women winning their seats are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The elections also produced several historic breakthroughs in gubernatorial races, with women from different backgrounds securing landmark victories.

In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in US history. Her victory also made her Georgia’s first female governor.

In Texas, Gina Hinojosa made history as the state’s first Latina governor-elect.

Meanwhile, Deb Haaland won the gubernatorial race in New Mexico, becoming the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state.

According to CAWP, at least 116 Democratic women will serve in the US Congress in 2027, including 100 in the House of Representatives. The previous record for Democratic women in the House was 95.

The organisation also reported that Democratic women’s representation in Congress has increased substantially compared with previous election cycles.

The 2026 results highlight a series of milestones in women’s representation across national and state-level political offices, although several election contests were still awaiting final results when the figures were released.