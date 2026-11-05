14-year-old nomadic girl raped in Rawalpindi’s Rawat

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly raping a 14-year-old nomadic girl in the Rawat area of Rawalpindi.

According to a spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police, a case was registered at Rawat Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father, who accused the suspect of sexually assaulting his daughter.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect, while the victim’s medical examination has also been conducted as part of the investigation.

Police officials said that the medical examination process had been completed and the suspect was being interrogated. They added that a challan would be submitted to the court after the collection of concrete evidence.

Last month, a young girl was kidnapped by a man and raped in the limits of Westridge police area. Police registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the father of the rape victim. He said his 17-year-old daughter narrated her ordeal when he returned home in the evening.

He said that his daughter told him that a man abducted her and took her to his house and raped her.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 376A and 376 for rape.