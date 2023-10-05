Islamabad Weather Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting hot and dry conditions across most parts of the country including in capital Islamabad for the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the city in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 37°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 102, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.