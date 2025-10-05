Cricketer Kamran Ghulam ties the knot in Peshawar; See wedding pictures

Pakistani cricketer Kamran Ghulam has tied the knot. His wedding reception was held in Peshawar, attended by cricketers and some celebs.

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, along with political and social figures and relatives. Test cricketer Sajid Khan, former Test cricketer Arshad Khan, and Shahid Afridi’s brother Riaz Afridi were also present at Kamran Ghulam’s Walima.

The national cricketers congratulated Kamran Ghulam on his marriage and extended their best wishes as he embarks on this new chapter of life.

A glimpse from the event only shows Kamran along with guests while social media users are curious to know about bride and other details.

Kamran is known for his right-handed batting and slow left-arm orthodox bowling. Born in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he comes from a large cricket-loving family. He made mark in youth cricket with record-breaking performances for Pakistan U19, including a 53-ball century against England U19 and a century in the ACC U19 Asia Cup final against India.

Internationally, he debuted in ODIs in January 2023 and Tests in October 2024, scoring a century on his Test debut. He has already scored his maiden ODI century and played key innings in series victories against Zimbabwe and South Africa.