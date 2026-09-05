Rs10 dispute takes rikshaw driver’s life in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A rikshaw driver allegedly died after being assaulted during a dispute over a minor amount of money in Gujranwala, Punjab.

According to police, the tragic incident took place in the Aroop area. The deceased, identified as Ramzan, used to park his rikshaw at a petrol station for a daily fee of Rs50. However, an argument broke out when a security guard allegedly demanded Rs60 instead of Rs50.

During the dispute, the security guard allegedly assaulted Ramzan, resulting in his death.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s son, while the accused security guard has fled the scene.

Police officials said raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and that he would be taken into custody soon.