Nigerian atheist gets 24-year jail term for blasphemous Facebook post
Share
KANO, Nigeria – A court in Nigeria sentenced an atheist citizen to 24 years in imprisonment in a blasphemy case in the Muslim-majority state of Kano.
Mubarak Bala, who is an outspoken critic of religion, was given the punishment for sharing a blasphemous post about Islam on Facebook in 2020.
Authorities arrested Bala, who is also head of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, two years ago from his home in Kaduna state after considering his post an insult to Islam.
The Kano High Court announced the verdict after Bala pleaded guilty to the blasphemy charges, saying he did so of his own free will, Arab News reported.
His lawyer expressed concerns over the ruling, saying it can also be challenged.
Islamophobia has taken 'most lethal form' in ... 11:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
WASHINGTON – Renowned scholar Noam Chomsky has said that Islamophobia has taken a “most lethal form” ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Crucial CM vote today as Punjab Assembly session rescheduled again11:05 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank joins hands with NBP for promotion of financial ...10:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery10:19 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- US tests hypersonic missile amid Russia-Ukraine war10:00 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- One dead, 2 injured in stabbing attack at Imam Reza shrine in Iran09:38 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- ‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer dance moves win ...05:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Jannat Mirza’s new video breaks the internet05:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Actor Kanwar Arsalan's father passes away04:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022