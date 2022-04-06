One dead, 2 injured in stabbing attack at Imam Reza shrine in Iran

09:38 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
One dead, 2 injured in stabbing attack at Imam Reza shrine in Iran
Source: @ImamRezaEN (Twitter)
Share

TEHRAN – At least one person was killed and two others injured after an assailant launched a stabbing attack at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Iran’s northeast city of Mashhad on Tuesday.

Iranian media reports said that all the three came under attack were clerics, adding that the assailant has been arrested.

One of the clerics, identified as Mohammad Aslani, died on the spot while two others were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the rare attack at a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in Iran.

Videos circulating on social media show victims are lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

The state-run IRNA news agency has posted a video of police arresting the attacker.

The holy shrine Imam Reza is visited by 20 million people a year, mostly from Iraq and Pakistan.

More From This Category
US tests hypersonic missile amid Russia-Ukraine ...
10:00 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
Nigerian atheist gets 24-year jail term for ...
09:15 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
Pregnant goat dies after gang rape in India
10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Russia announces resuming flights with ...
12:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
‘US believes in democratic principle,’ ...
09:31 AM | 5 Apr, 2022
Watch: Muslims offer Tarawih prayers for the ...
01:02 PM | 4 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sinf-e-Aahan: Arzoo's viral scene draws mixed response
06:20 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr