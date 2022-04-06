Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery
FAISALABAD – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil recently underwent an eye surgery, it emerged on Wednesday.
The 68-year-old scholar shared about his eye surgery on an Instagram post where he also posted his photos in which he can be seen delivering lectures to students while wearing black glasses.
“Had a cataract surgery done on my right eye due to which I have to wear black glasses,” said Maulana Tariq Jamil.
He added, “…but the Ramadan exclusive ongoing series Paigham-e-Quran did not let me rest and I came to deliver the lecture for students and the masses around the globe.”
