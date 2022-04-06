Punjab Assembly in limbo over CM vote session as political crisis deepens

LAHORE – Political crisis in Punjab took a new turn on Wednesday after difference erupted over the schedule of a provincial assembly session to elect new leader of the House.

In today’s wee hours, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhmmad Mazari issue a notification to hold a session for the vote at 7:30 PM today a day after he adjourned the session till April 16.

Voting for the CM election was originally scheduled for April 3 but it was moved to April 6 due to ruckus in the provincial assembly and the deputy speaker on Tuesday delayed it until 16.

PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif are in the race to become next chief minister after PTI’s Usman Buzdar resigned from the post on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After Mazari announced sudden change in the schedule, PML-Q expressed concerns on it and said that they will not accept the order.

Furthermore, Punjab Assembly secretariat spokesperson said that the session could not be held today as the damages made to the Assembly in last session are being fixed. He said that the session would be held on April 16.

He said that the previous order will remain in place until an official letter is issued to alter it.

Later, Mazari talked to media and complained that the secretariat staff was not cooperating with him, adding that he had summoned the Assembly session in light of the Supreme Court’s proceedings when advocate general Punjab assured the top court on Tuesday that vote for new chief minister will be held on April 6.

Amid deepening political crisis, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed outside the Assembly to avoid any untoward situation.

To be elected as CM of the most populous region, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, and five are independent.