Electric Bikes on Installment in Pakistan with Zero Markup 2026 Offer

Petrol prices continue to soar in Pakistan, as commuters are increasingly looking for cost-effective alternatives to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. Electric scooters are emerging as a popular choice, but their upfront costs remain a concern for many buyers. To address this, Bank Alfalah launched YADEA Electric Scooters on Step-By-Step (SBS) installment plans, featuring 0% markup for up to six months.
The bank’s latest offering makes it easier for customers to own electric scooters through monthly installments, while also providing the flexibility of longer payment tenures for those who prefer smaller monthly payments.
This initiative by Bank Alfalah provides an attractive option for commuters to shift to electric mobility without facing the burden of high upfront costs, while also promoting a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transport.
Installment Plans
|Model
|Total Price
|3 Months (0%)
|6 Months (0%)
|9 Months
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|YADEA M3, 600 W
|169,000
|56,333
|28,167
|22,074
|17,381
|12,694
|10,355
|8,027
|YADEA RUIBIN, 800 W
|205,000
|68,333
|34,167
|26,776
|21,083
|15,398
|12,561
|9,737
|YADEA T5, 1200 W
|248,500
|82,833
|41,417
|32,458
|25,557
|18,665
|15,227
|11,804
|YADEA EPOC H, 2000 W
|350,000
|116,667
|58,333
|45,715
|35,996
|26,289
|21,446
|16,625
Processing Fees
The installment plans include a processing fee depending on the chosen tenure:
- 3 Months (0% Markup): 5%
- 6 Months (0% Markup): 8%
- 9–36 Months: 2.5%
Read this before you buy
The 0% markup offer is only applicable to the 3- and 6-month installment plans. This SBS promotion is available for a limited time, and delivery is subject to stock availability.
Customers can register complaints through the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Sunwai” service (https://sunwai.sbp.org.pk).
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