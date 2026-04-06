Electric Bikes on Installment in Pakistan with Zero Markup 2026 Offer

Petrol prices continue to soar in Pakistan, as commuters are increasingly looking for cost-effective alternatives to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. Electric scooters are emerging as a popular choice, but their upfront costs remain a concern for many buyers. To address this, Bank Alfalah launched YADEA Electric Scooters on Step-By-Step (SBS) installment plans, featuring 0% markup for up to six months.

The bank’s latest offering makes it easier for customers to own electric scooters through monthly installments, while also providing the flexibility of longer payment tenures for those who prefer smaller monthly payments.

This initiative by Bank Alfalah provides an attractive option for commuters to shift to electric mobility without facing the burden of high upfront costs, while also promoting a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transport.

Installment Plans

Model Total Price 3 Months (0%) 6 Months (0%) 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months YADEA M3, 600 W 169,000 56,333 28,167 22,074 17,381 12,694 10,355 8,027 YADEA RUIBIN, 800 W 205,000 68,333 34,167 26,776 21,083 15,398 12,561 9,737 YADEA T5, 1200 W 248,500 82,833 41,417 32,458 25,557 18,665 15,227 11,804 YADEA EPOC H, 2000 W 350,000 116,667 58,333 45,715 35,996 26,289 21,446 16,625

Processing Fees

The installment plans include a processing fee depending on the chosen tenure:

3 Months (0% Markup): 5%

6 Months (0% Markup): 8%

9–36 Months: 2.5%

Read this before you buy

The 0% markup offer is only applicable to the 3- and 6-month installment plans. This SBS promotion is available for a limited time, and delivery is subject to stock availability.

Customers can register complaints through the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Sunwai” service (https://sunwai.sbp.org.pk).