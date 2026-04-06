How to receive targeted petrol subsidy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have finalized the mechanism for providing targeted petrol subsidies to citizens.

According to officials from the Ministry of IT, there will be no app or petrol rationing system for the public. Data is being collected from Excise and Taxation offices, and transmitted to the State Bank for disbursement of payments.

Officials stated that, based on the data from Excise and Taxation, the subsidy will be directly transferred to the recipient’s bank account linked to their national ID.

The Ministry of IT added that digital wallets have already started disbursing payments. The Prime Minister instructed that all provinces follow a uniform policy, while measures for motorcycles and farmers will be implemented directly by the provinces. Transport sector measures, including trucks, buses, and other large vehicles, will be managed at the national level.

The ministry further confirmed that national-level arrangements will also cover Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.