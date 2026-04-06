“Thunder-II’: Pakistan, Egypt join forces in counter-terrorism Drills in Cherat

RAWLAIPNDI – The armed forces of Pakistan and Egypt have come together for Thunder-II, a joint counter-terrorism exercise designed to sharpen skills, exchange battlefield expertise, and strengthen a decades-long bond between the two nations.

Over the next two weeks, elite troops will train side by side, sharing tactics and experience in the fight against terrorism, as Cherat transforms into a hub of military precision and strategy.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, who attended as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of this landmark military engagement.

The exercise aims to sharpen the professional skills of both nations’ armed forces while enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities through rigorous mutual training. Troops will exchange critical experiences and expert tactics, particularly in terrorist operations, ensuring both countries are battle-ready against evolving threats.

Beyond tactical drills, Thunder-II is set to cement decades of defense cooperation and military camaraderie between Pakistan and Egypt, reinforcing a strategic partnership that promises stronger regional security.

As the drills unfold over the next two weeks, both nations’ forces are expected to push the limits of coordination, preparedness, and elite combat readiness, making Thunder-II a pivotal milestone in international counter-terrorism cooperation.