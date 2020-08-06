Coronavirus — Tourism sector, din-in restaurants, saloons reopened in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Planning Minister Asad Umar announced on Monday that tourism sector, din-in restaurants, gyms and other facilities are allowed to open but with the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid coronavirus resurgence.

The minister said that tourism will be opened from August 8 while dine-in restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms and cinemas will open from August 10.

He said that Covid-19 pandemic has greatly been controlled due to the effective strategy of the government institutions, untiring efforts of the doctors and paramedical staff and cooperation of people of Pakistan.

Briefing about the National Coordination Committee meeting, he said, the people of Pakistan are the real heroes in defeating the pandemic, as they strictly followed the SOPs to check the spread of Covid-19.

Education: Sept 15, subject to another review meeting on Sept 7

Tourism: Aug 8

Restaurants (dine-in): Aug 10

Cinemas & theatres: Aug 10

Public points: August 10

Gyms: August 10

Marriage halls: May be opened by Sept 15

He said the strategy of smart lockdown adopted by Pakistan is appreciated by the other countries and they are also learning from the experience of Pakistan.

The Minister said the CCI meeting decided that all the educational institutions will be opened on 15th of next month after a final review by the Ministry of Education on 7th September.

Asad Umar said that the outdoor and indoor non-contact games will be allowed from 10th of this month

He said restrictions on already operational trains and airlines will be lifted in October. Similarly, road transport will be allowed to operate from 10th of this month but passengers will not be allowed to travel by standing in Metro buses.

Asad Umar said that marriage halls will be allowed to function from 15th of September whereas beauty parlours will be allowed to open from 10th of this month.