Panasonic celebrates fresh & healthy cooking with ‘Home-made Goodness’ campaign

DUBAI – Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new concept – the Panasonic Home-made Goodness – aimed at celebrating the joy of fresh food and creating social experiences for you and your loved ones.

Consisting of three pillars focused on innovative technologies, joyful and healthy cooking, and memorable social experiences, the Home-made Goodness concept is core to Panasonic’s new range of small kitchen appliances, in which each product embodies industry-leading features and outstanding designs to ensure that the preparation of food is as enjoyable as its consumption.

Heading the range is the soon-to-be-launched NN-CD87 Inverter Combi (Grill and Convection) Microwave Oven, which, with its big 34L capacity and versatile combination functions, is ideal for family-size cooking. Also included in the innovative Home-made Goodness line up are MJ-L500 Slow Juicer that comes with sorbet making attachment, SD-ZB2512 Bread Maker, MK-ZJ3500 Meat Grinder, MJ-DJ31 Juicer, MX-KM5070 Blender, MK-F800 Food Processor, and MX-S401 Hand Blender. Inspired by timeless Japanese culture, cooking techniques and technologies where food is prepared from scratch, each appliance has been expertly designed and manufactured to enable cooks of any level at ease and time saving spend in kitchen for food preparation.

To further strengthen the Panasonic Home-made Goodness campaign, the company also revealed that it has introduced an online recipe portal in the Home-made Goodness website. Primarily designed to promote home cooking and healthy eating, the Home-made Goodness recipes feature nutritious, easy-to-make and delicious dishes that are sure to bring a bit of joy to our everyday lives and suitable for any feast at home with friends and loved ones.

‘Cooking at home’ always gives a perception of the need to spend lots of time in the kitchen allowing us lesser time to spend with family and loved ones. Understanding the Middle East’s social dining culture, Panasonic conveys through this campaign that one can now prepare delicious food faster with exceptional product performance and results that are comparable to professional cooks.

Katsuki Nishimura - Manager, PMMAF, said, “The Panasonic Home-made Goodness draws on the philosophy of consuming nutritious balanced meals everyday with freshly sourced ingredients. This concept has been developed with our Middle East customers in mind, people who put high regard on families and friends getting together with good food. The convenience of preparing good food to share with loved ones has never been simpler. Through Home-made Goodness, we are able to unite aspiration with technology to satisfy a new desire for healthy food experiences.”

To cite a perfect example on how the Panasonic Home-made Goodness helps customers to capture and enjoy the simple pleasures and spontaneous moments through home-cooked fares, take for instance the fully automatic SD-ZB2512 Bread Maker. This nifty, beautifully crafted appliance helps users wake up every day to the tantalizing smell of freshly baked bread. It features a unique double temperature sensor, efficient kneading technology, automatic ingredients dispenser and multiple baking options, including Sourdough and Gluten Free baked items as well.

The hot Middle East weather always calls for a perfect smoothie, and Panasonic’s MX-KM5070, with its ice crushing blades – uniquely designed for both powerful crushing and fine cutting – is ideal for preparing refreshing drinks. It’s not just an ordinary blender. Whilst Panasonic’s MJ-L500 slow juicer is another must-have. The blades rotate at a slow 45 rpms per minute, to squeeze the ingredients, so nutrients are not destroyed by friction and heat.

To know more about the Panasonic Home-made Goodness appliance range, or to explore original Home-made Goodness recipes, visit Panasonic's website.