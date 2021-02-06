PM Imran, UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed resolve to further cement bilateral ties

11:13 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
PM Imran, UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed resolve to further cement bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday.

The two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship.

They also exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed to continue working closely to enhance bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations.

