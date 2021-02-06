PM Imran, UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed resolve to further cement bilateral ties
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday.
The two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship.
They also exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic and regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed to continue working closely to enhance bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations.
UAE announces citizenship for foreign nationals ... 06:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
DUBAI – The UAE has approved amendments to the citizenship law, allowing select foreign nationals including ...
- Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanks OIC for voicing support for Kashmir at UN11:32 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- World’s first face and double hand transplant performed ...11:26 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran, UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed resolve to further cement ...11:13 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Groove Mera' – PCB releases PSL 2021 anthem featuring Aima Baig, ...10:28 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Rishta Aunty 2.0 – Lahore girl takes to twitter to find her friend ...09:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel ...06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021