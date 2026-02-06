Basant lights up Lahore Today as Kites flying returns to city after 2 decades

Basant 2026 – Lahore witnessed kite-flying, barbeque, fireworks and gatherings after decades as kites soared from rooftops, and Zinda-Dilane Lahoris are having quality time waiting. With loud Music, and lights, the familiar cry of “bo-kata” rang out once more.

It’s Friday, and residents of Lahore are enjoying long weekend, marking celebration of colour, tradition, and pure joy returning to its rightful place in city’s heart.

From midnight, Lahoris entered into festival mode. With three-day celebrations starting on February 6, the city’s skyline filled with soaring kites while streets shimmered with colour, lights and tightly enforced order.

Basant 2026

Basant 2026 Coming soon 11.59 pm Only Lahore ❣️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4MP0I61e6Q — Sajjad Ahmad Ansari💙 PML,N(جانباز متوالا) (@SajjadAhmadAns6) February 5, 2026

Major roads, underpasses and public spaces were transformed with buntings and massive kite installations. In last few days, Mochi Gate, Delhi Gate, Shah Alam Market and Anarkali remained packed well into the night as people snapped up kites, spools, fairy lights and decorations, paying extra to enjoy.

Basant is unfolding under heavy safety net as Punjab Home Department has declared February 6 to 8 as “Safe Basant,” enforcing Section 144, banning metallic and nylon strings, mandating motorcycle safety rods and placing emergency services on full alert.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across Lahore, supported by checkpoints, surveillance and zero tolerance for violations.

The moment became even more electric when Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz made surprise appearance at Liberty Chowk and later Mochi Gate. She mingled with crowd, shook hands, posed for selfies and asked her security detail to step aside so she could mingle freely. Children dressed in bright yellow stole the spotlight as she greeted them warmly, blessed an infant and exchanged smiles with residents.

Addressing safety concerns directly, the chief minister stopped biker riding without a safety rod, explaining that the requirement was meant to protect lives and could be installed free of cost at designated camps. She clarified that motorcycles were not banned during Basant but warned that vehicles without safety rods would be impounded. “The happiness of the people of Lahore is my happiness,” she said, calling the festival’s return deeply satisfying after years of silence.

Across the city, rooftops transformed into glowing terraces. Fairy lights, colourful pennants and lanterns dangled overhead as powerful bulbs kept kite battles alive late into the night. Barbecue smoke mixed with music as relatives gathered, turning rooftops into open-air living rooms suspended above the city.

Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha are celebrating this event for first time, experiencing a festival they knew only through older generations. Beauty salons reported surge in customers as women prepared to celebrate in full traditional style, while clothing and accessory shops saw soaring demand for bold yellows, greens and reds. Lahore embraced colour without apology.

Kite Flying Association and masses appreciated return of Basant, saying it generated massive public goodwill for the government, making any future ban politically difficult.