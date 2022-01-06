Deputy chief of Turkish general staff calls on Pakistan's top military commander

RAWALPINDI – Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Gen Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at the Joint Staff Headquarters, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two sides discussed the latest development in Afghanistan and matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation besides the security and regional issues.

Pak-Turkish military commanders also reaffirmed the commitment; that being ‘all-weather’ friends, the two countries would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Gen Nadeem highlighted that the visit of the Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff is a manifestation of the multifaceted long-term collaboration that exists between the forces of two countries.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary commended the sincere efforts of the Pakistan armed forces in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan peace process. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.