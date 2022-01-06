PM Imran Khan to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit China next month to further cement the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Report of Express Tribune said the premier is scheduled to visit Beijing next month and he had ordered the removal of red-tape hindering Chinese investment in Pakistan.

PM’s aide on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Khalid Mansoor on Wednesday said Pakistan ordered the removal of 37 regulations to ensure one-window operation for foreign investors.

Speaking at a ceremony, he said Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) launched the annual ‘APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2021’.

The participants were informed that Khan would visit Beijing in February as the visit would strengthen the bilateral bond between the two sides.

The event of launching of the Chinese enterprises' report, was attended by over 100 participants and featured five speeches, including Chairman APCEA, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Defence Committee and the Pakistan-China Institute, Khalid Mansoor, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, and Minister Counselor of Economic Affairs of Chinese Embassy Xie Guoxiang.

Ambassador Nong Rong said that last year, China and Pakistan held a series of celebrations to reinvigorate their time-tested friendship as both countries marked the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Pakistan and China supported each other in their fight against the Covid pandemic and pushed forward high-quality development of CPEC, while Beijing had invested over $25 billion in Pakistan on CPEC projects generating 75,000 jobs, producing 5500kw of electricity and building over 500 kilometers of roads.