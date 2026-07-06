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Gold price in Pakistan dips to Rs437,436 Per Tola after fresh decline

By News Desk
2:42 pm | Jul 6, 2026
Gold Rates Today In Pakistan Per Tola Gold Silver Prices 10 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices opened new week on negative trajectory, with rates declining in both local and international markets. The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,400 per tola to Rs437,436, extending losses from the previous trading session.

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,400 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs437,436. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs2,058, settling at Rs375,030.

New Gold Rates Today

Category New Price
Gold (Per Tola) Rs437,436
Gold (10 Grams) Rs375,030
International Gold  $4,150
Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,679

 

Over weekend, gold prices dropped by Rs1,100 per tola, with the precious metal closing at Rs439,836, indicating continued pressure on the local bullion market.

The decline in Pakistan mirrors developments in international markets, where gold prices fell by $24 per ounce. The global benchmark now stands at $4,150 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting weaker investor sentiment in the precious metals market.

Silver prices also recorded losses in the domestic market. The price of one tola of silver slipped by Rs37, bringing it down to Rs6,679.

Pakistan’s gold market typically follows trends in international bullion prices, with fluctuations in global demand, investor sentiment, and currency movements influencing local rates. Monday’s decline continues the recent downward momentum, offering some relief to buyers after gold had traded near record levels in previous weeks.

Gold Prices drop below Rs440,000 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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