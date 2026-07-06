Neymar confirms retirement as Brazil crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak on Sunday as Norway stunned 5-time champions 2-1 in the Round of 16, and it marked emotional end of Neymar’s glorious international career.

Moments after final whistle, the 34-year-old forward confirmed that he had played his last match for Brazil, bringing an end to a journey that began 16 years ago. “I tried,” Neymar said after the match. “It started here, at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

Neymar says goodbye to the World Cup 😢 pic.twitter.com/8TGHOyIItt — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 5, 2026

Neymar made his Brazil debut on August 10, 2010, against the United States at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He now leaves the international stage as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer, having surpassed the legendary Pelé during his remarkable career.

Facing Norway, Neymar was introduced from the bench despite struggling throughout the tournament with a persistent right calf injury. He converted a late penalty to reduce the deficit, but the goal proved only a consolation as Brazil’s comeback fell short. When the referee blew the final whistle, Neymar collapsed in tears before being embraced by teammates in an emotional farewell.

Injuries severely restricted his impact throughout the tournament. He featured in only two of Brazil’s five matches and managed just a brief 15-minute appearance against Scotland during the group stage, leaving the Seleção without the influence of the player who had carried the national team for more than a decade.

Captain Marquinhos acknowledged that Brazilian football is entering a period of transition and appealed to supporters to back the country’s next generation.

Norway’s historic victory was powered by Erling Haaland, whose clinical brace secured the nation’s first-ever place in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final. For Brazil, however, the defeat represented their earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended decades of frustration on football’s biggest stage.

Despite the painful elimination, head coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to view the result as the end of Brazil’s ambitions. Instead, the Italian insisted it should serve as the foundation for the team’s future.

2026 World Cup was Ancelotti’s first as an international coach after taking charge of Brazil in May 2025. During his first year in charge, he has focused on rebuilding confidence following a difficult CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, implementing a new tactical identity, and integrating emerging talent into the squad.

Brazil travelled to the tournament without Estêvão, Rodrygo and Éder Militão, while Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá also suffered injuries during the competition, forcing repeated changes to his plans.

With Neymar stepping away from international football and Ancelotti committed to leading the Seleção into a new era, one of the greatest chapters in Brazilian football has officially closed. Whether the next generation can restore the nation’s place at the summit of world football now becomes the defining question for Brazil’s future.