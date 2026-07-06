Rajab Butt breaks silence on marriage rumours with Durefishan Saleem

LAHORE – YouTuber Rajab Butt has dismissed recent rumours suggesting he was getting married to actress Durefishan Saleem, calling the claims completely unfounded.

Speculation about a possible connection between the two had been circulating on social media, although none of the reports were verified by credible sources.

Earlier, similar rumours were also denied by Durefishan Saleem’s stylist, and Rajjab Butt had already issued a clarification at that time.

In a recent interview with TikToker Tehmina Sheikh, Rajab Butt once again addressed the issue, stating that Durefishan Saleem is a senior figure in the entertainment industry and that he has no personal relationship with her.

He said he first learned about the rumours through social media when users began repeatedly questioning him about them. Rajab Butt added that spreading unverified information is regrettable.

He further explained that he chose to clarify the matter promptly to avoid any inconvenience or misunderstanding regarding Durefishan Saleem, emphasizing that the story had no factual basis.