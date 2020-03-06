SNGPL to provide significant relief to domestic consumers
08:22 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to provide a significant relief to the domestic consumers.
According to an SNGPL spokesperson, in the light of the Lahore High Court decision (LHC), domestic consumers would be given interim relief of about 3.7 billion rupees.
The interim relief would be adjusted in bills from March 2020 to June 2020.
The decision would benefit 38 million domestic gas users.
