Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities here

Pakistan's twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are experiencing mild cloudy weather on Monday.

Pakistan Met Department, in its latest advisory, said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Under the current weather conditions, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Monday or Tuesday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The mercury hits around 36°C. Humidity was recorded at around 30 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 18km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 55, which is Moderate.

The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in plain areas of the country.