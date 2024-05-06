Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities here

Pakistan's twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are experiencing mild cloudy weather on Monday.
Pakistan Met Department, in its latest advisory, said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Under the current weather conditions, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Monday or Tuesday.
Islamabad Temperature Today
The mercury hits around 36°C. Humidity was recorded at around 30 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 18km/h.
Islamabad Air Quality
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 55, which is Moderate.
The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in plain areas of the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.