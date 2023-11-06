Banks to remain closed across Pakistan on November 9

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commercial banks will remain closed on Thursday (November 9) on account of Iqbal Day.

A notification issued by the central bank said that it will remain closed on Thursday (November 09) “being a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan”.

Last week, the federal government issued a notification, announcing a public holiday across the Pakistan on November 9.

November 9 is observed as “Iqbal Day” across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal. This year would be his 146th birth anniversary.

Dr Iqbal played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland where they could practice Islam freely.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Dr Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.