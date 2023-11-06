Banks to remain closed across Pakistan on November 9

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commercial banks will remain closed on Thursday (November 9) on account of Iqbal Day.
A notification issued by the central bank said that it will remain closed on Thursday (November 09) “being a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan”.
Last week, the federal government issued a notification, announcing a public holiday across the Pakistan on November 9.
November 9 is observed as “Iqbal Day” across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal. This year would be his 146th birth anniversary.
Dr Iqbal played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland where they could practice Islam freely.
The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Dr Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
