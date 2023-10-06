Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

Web Desk
08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023
Horoscope
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you have to streamline some of the incomplete projects as priority. You have to present a gift for spouse on her birthday. Be prepared for an exciting and thrilling day. Stay calm and focused to create new and innovative works.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you will be assigned a new and challenging task ahead at workplace. You have been planning to invest and secure a bright future. Think abruptly and strive to achieve the set goals. Stay thrilled and dedicated.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may go out for an outstation audit visit with team. Today, your health will be fragile; so take care of dietary habits. Pay attention to yourself and start exercises daily in the morning. Prepare a regular file for noticing down BP and Pulsation monitoring.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you might face any technical hitch in your tasks. Try to follow a professional plan and spend time with the family. You will annoy a family member by not guiding him for career decision. Be positive and matured in life.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may be recovering from every sickness today. You should concentrate on your objectives and keep striving unless it ends. You don’t go out with your buddies, which may make the day special. Speak truth and confront bitterness of life.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you will surely refine your abilities and get ready for better work chances. You should strengthen your relations of the family. Stay connected with family members on every account. Be positive and practical minded in life.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day will test your professional temperament and ability to think clearly today. You may help yourself in accomplishing amazing things. You can make yourself healthy and thrilled physical activities. Stay positive and connected.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, will be a great day for your professional life .You will be recognized for your efforts. If you’re a student, you might do well on a difficult exam. You could have some happy family news to share.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you have to change your living style and mindset. Now is the ideal moment to move forward and make wise decisions on your job or academic goals. Relish your precious time with family. Be punctual and disciplined.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you have to be over –cautious in health issues. You have to ponder on which is constant and unchanging. Take rest and follow a healthy diet plan. This is an appropriate day to invest in a long-term plan if you ever made this. Be positive and vigilant.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may face life’s challenges and trials of  life. You have to settle all solid financial matters with the help of all friends. Make a new and revised plan for investment after consultation and working. Be stronger and willed to decide in the future.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you have to re-think your current objectives and priorities. Try to mark a roadmap and follow a road track of the life. Be bold and pro-active to mark some goals to achieve. Stay positive and consistent.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 1, 2023

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:41 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

ODI World Cup 2023 : Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming details

Horoscope

08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 6, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.15 284.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.86 756.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.58 920.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 745.47 743.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 307.15 309.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 6, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 6 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: