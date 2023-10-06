Update on Islamabad Weather

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the federal capital on Friday.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the meteorological department, there is no chance of rain in the federal capital or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 29°C, humidity remains at 26 percent. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 82, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.