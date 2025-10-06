Oppo opens flagship store in Peshawar with sale of A6 PRO

LAHORE – OPPO, a global leader in smartphone technology, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its newly released A6 Pro, starting on October 4th. This smartphone sets a new standard for durability, performance, and power.

In addition to this product launch, OPPO is also celebrating the grand opening of its first official flagship store in the Peshawar region. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s commitment to delivering premium technology and exceptional customer service nationwide.

The OPPO A6 Pro will be available throughout Pakistan, including at OPPO’s newly inaugurated flagship store in Peshawar. This gives customers an excellent opportunity to experience and purchase the powerful new A-series device firsthand. The OPPO A6 Pro combines Pro Power, Pro Smooth performance, and Pro Waterproof protection to deliver an uncompromised smartphone experience.

Packed with a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the device supports 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging and reverse charging capability, powering up to 100% in just 61 minutes and offering up to two full days of usage on a single charge.

Built for pro-grade Smooth performance, it features Pakistan’s strongest VC Cooling technology, best-in-built 4G+ connectivity with AI LinkBoost 3.0, and a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED display for fluid streaming, scrolling, and gaming. Durability is at its core, with triple IP66, IP68, and industry-leading IP69 water and dust resistance, along with Military-Grade Shock Protection, making it one of the toughest and most reliable smartphones in its class.

Marking this milestone, OPPO also unveiled its first official flagship store in Peshawar, designed to bring premium technology and services closer to users in the region. The store offers product sales, immersive experiences, and professional after-sales services under one roof. Trained engineers provide on-the-spot repairs, maintenance, and software updates, ensuring fast and reliable customer support.

Visitors to OPPO’s newly inaugurated flagship store in Peshawar can explore a variety of innovative IoT products alongside the recently launched OPPO A6 Pro. This includes the OPPO Pad SE, OPPO Watch X2, and Enco Buds 3 Pro. To celebrate the launch, OPPO is offering exclusive in-store promotions, including special discounts, free gift boxes and accessories, a lucky draw with prizes ranging from OPPO earphones to motorcycles, interactive games, and a unique zero-rupee auction, ensuring each visitor has a memorable experience.

“Our nationwide sales of the OPPO A6 Pro represent a significant step forward in delivering innovation, durability, and power to Pakistani consumers,” stated George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan. “The Peshawar flagship store further strengthens our connection with local customers by providing them direct access to OPPO’s latest technology and premium services.”

The OPPO A6 Pro will be available nationwide starting October 4. Customers are invited to visit the OPPO Peshawar flagship store, located at Shop #96, Survey Number 579, Main Sadar Road, near Stadium Chowk, Peshawar Cantt, to experience the A6 Pro and explore OPPO’s latest innovative technology in a premium retail environment.