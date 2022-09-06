Nation observes Defence and Martyrs day today

Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today (Tuesday) to reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats and to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis.

Special prayers are being prayed after in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

However, the Defence Day is muted this year as floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains devastated around one third area of Pakistan, killing over 1,300 people and displacing thousands of people.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages have said the 6th of September is remembered as a symbol of courage, display of unmatched resilience and the spirit of supreme sacrifice by the valiant sons of the soil.

They said in that testing time, not only the Armed Forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland.

Referring to Pakistan's success in the two decades long war against terror, they said Pakistan Armed Forces’ contribution in peace missions worldwide is a matter of great pride which is also rightly acknowledged by the international community.

The President and the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and said Pakistan will continue to follow its policy of peaceful coexistence.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the heroes of September 6, the day which symbolises unwavering resolve of Pak Armed Forces backed by great Pakistani nation to defend motherland against all odds. Nation salutes our heroes.

“We owe our freedom & peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs 2 keep the flag high,” DG ISPR quoated COAS Bajwa as saying.

The Defence Day is celebrated each year on September 06 with patriotic zeal and zest as National Day to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of the Pakistan Army and heroes from all walks of life who rendered their lives while safeguarding the motherland against aggression of Indian forces during the wars including 1965 and Kargil.

The world had witnessed the passion and unprecedented sacrifices of the Pakistanis which was demonstrated in standing firm with its armed forces throughout the challenging times.

It is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation had become victorious against all adversaries while strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid’s golden principles: Faith, Unity, and Discipline.

In the year 1965, the border areas in Lahore, Sialkot, and Sindh were attacked by cowardly Indian army. The battle continued till the time when the UN-administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965.

The valiant heroes of Pakistan had not only defended its territory but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians. Therefore, the nation pays tribute to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line with their duties.

Pakistan and India have fought the 1965 war on the Kashmir issue but the issue has even still remained unresolved between the two sides. MM Alam, the legendary war hero of 1965, the first-ever fighter pilot from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whose record of shooting down five Indian war planes in less than a minute still remained unbeaten.

Alam altogether shot down nine warplanes in aerial combat while piloting an F-86 Sabre during the 1965 Pak-India war. He is considered a national hero of Pakistan due to his remarkable show of brilliance and bravery in the war of 1965. He has made an unforgettable history of heroism by knocking down the Indian Fighter Jets.