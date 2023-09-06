Search

Daily Horoscope – September 6, 2023

09:08 AM | 6 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope


Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today,  there may be a realization that you may need to face the life loss of a dearest friend. Remember life is uncertain and unclear for everyone. This may challenge your nerves and understanding but you will have to bear this loss. Your skills communication will help you to overcome every challenge manly. Be motivated and courageous.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may have got unexpected a bonus of handsome amount in workplace. This will bring you an immense joy and pleasure. You have clear perspective in life. Start following your set goals to achieve. Be confident in your interpersonal skills to convince others.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have been feeling shy over expression and confession of love. It’s high time to confess and acknowledge the feeling of love for beloved .that this day may turn to be a sign of love for you. Try to improve your mental and physical strength. Just stay with your spouse and children tonight. Be relaxed and calm tonight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you need to adapt an attitude of acceptance while facing criticism. But you have to express sense of humor while talking with others. Your beloved will realize your sincerity and true love today. Focus your prior tasks.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring an immense vitae and motivation to deliver goods. You may very likely experience many hypocrite and insincere people. Some people will suffer due to this guise. Be realist and confront every crisis and pain with bravely and rationally. Be a leader and help all your friends at workplace.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you must be realist and positive to find a challenge at workplace created by your juniors. Your vision and insight will sort out all things. Create new and innovative ideas for the organization. Be positive and alert tonight.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it’s very good that the way you interact with other people is of huge importance. You may find a position to help yourself reach your goals. The most important thing is not to react emotionally when matters don’t go your way. Be focused and determined to strive for goals.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, your plans may be practical but you have to show the best energies for their achievements and accomplishments. It’s not often you let your imagination run away with you but luck could easily happen in your favor today. Keep your head calm and practical while confronting painful experiences.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, the harder you have pushed yourself of late the less you seem to have gained from your efforts. It is possible that you should take the hint and slow down a bit. If you take a more relaxed attitude to getting on in the world you’ll start making progress again. Be realistic to understand the truths of life.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find an important time to improve yourself on every level. All challenges will be keep coming but patience and forbearance will resolve all issues.. Move up a gear to achieve what you have desired.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to be honest with yourself about what it is you really want from life. It is true that many times in the past you have pursued goals but you often face failure. Change you’re thinking now to come pace with the world. Be Happy and blessed.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today,  you have to understand the fact that you have to complete all tasks because all undone tasks will pain your thoughts. Have you learned the lessons of past mistakes? Keep trying to move forward again and reschedule your plans to become successful. Stay focused and determined.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.7 324.15
Euro EUR 345 348
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 85.65 86.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 814.77 822.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.39 44.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 993.41 1002.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.93 183.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 795.74 803.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 346.46 348.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 6, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (6 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780

